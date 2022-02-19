About Mfine

People living in areas where there are not adept medical facilities usually find it troubling to get in touch with the leading medical help in the country. mFine is an initiation that helps you connect to the leading doctors and hospitals in India. The app was created to provide help to the people that are not able to reach these doctors and hospitals due to lack of resources or any other reason. The application has helped million of users that found help while sitting at home. You can download the app and according to your concerns, start consulting the doctors. With wallet payments, you can often see cashback schemes at mfine where you can get wallet cash back after you make a booking.