Medlife Coupons and Offers For March 2022

Medlife is an online portal for ordering prescription medicines. They deliver at your door steps. Saves you from hassle of riding down to your local pathology labs, by bringing them right to your homes. Trusted phlebotomists from reputed path labs collect samples at the comfort of your homes or offices, and you can even check and keep track of all your reports on the online portal itself.