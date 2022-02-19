Details: Get flat 12% instant discount on domestic hotel bookings. Applicable only for HSBC Credit Cards & Net Banking. No minimum booking amount needed. Maximum discount is Rs. 5000. Valid on select hotels. Not valid on same day and +1 day check-ins. Offer is valid on MMT Website, mobile site and mobile app (android & ios) only. Apply The Coupon Code To Avail The Offer. Offer Valid Once Per User. Visit The Landing Page To Know More.