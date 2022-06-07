We and our partners use cookies and similar technologies to personalize your experience and collect data for tracking, advertising, and analytics purposes. Learn more about cookies and how to disable them. By actively continuing to use our site you agree to such use of cookies and similar technologies.
Flipkart Offers Amazon Offers
Stores
  1. Home
  2. Licious
Licious
Visit Store

Licious Coupons & Offers For June 2022

Licious Coupons and Deals

  • All Offers (10)
  • Deals (9)
  • Coupons (1)
flat 50% off

Avail 50% Off On Orders of Rs. 299 And Above + 300 Rs. As Cashback

Expires in 7 days
See details
flat 20% offf

Get BBQ Chicken Wings With 20% Off At Licious

Expires in 7 days
See details
17% off

Licious Deal | Crispy Chicken Wings With 17% Off

Expires in 6 days
See details
15% off

Get Rohu Medium - Bengali Cut With 15% Off At Licious

Expires in 7 days
See details
10% off

Save 10% Off On Ready To Cook Fish Fingers At Licious

Expires in 7 days
See details
10% off

Buy Tender Fish Fingers With 10% Off At Licious

Expires in 7 days
See details
10% off

Licious Deal | Buy Chicken Leg With Thigh And Save 10%

Expires in 7 days
See details
5% off

Buy Chicken Lollipop And Save 5% Off At Licious

Expires in 7 days
See details
5% off

Chicken Thigh At Licious With 5% Off | Grab It Today

Expires in 7 days
See details
best price

Chicken Curry Cut At Rs. 169 At Licious | Grab It Today

Expires in 7 days
See details

How to use Licious Discount Coupons/Deals ?

Popular Stores

Popular Stores

Adidas
11 offers

Popular Stores

WOW Skin Science
12 offers

Popular Stores

Reebok
12 offers

Popular Stores

Myglamm
10 offers

Popular Stores

Amazon India
14 offers

Popular Stores

Dell
18 offers

Popular Stores

IGP
12 offers

Similar Stores

Similar Stores

Tea Trunk
10 offers

Similar Stores

ITC Store
14 offers

Similar Stores

McDonald's
11 offers

Similar Stores

Spar India
10 offers

Similar Stores

FlowerAura
13 offers

Similar Stores

Domino's
11 offers

Similar Stores

Bisleri
14 offers

Similar Stores

Fresh to Home
11 offers

Similar Stores

MTR Foods
10 offers

Similar Stores

Saffola
10 offers

Similar Stores

Big Bazaar
10 offers

Similar Stores

JioMart
10 offers