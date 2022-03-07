Details: NEW SMOOTH SHAVE BUNDLE | Buy World's First 6-Blade razor & Get a FREE Bundle of Shave & Shower Care Products. All This For Rs.399. Flat Rs.200 PW Cashback orders of Rs.550 Above. Also Avail FREE Shipping Orders Above Rs.500. Free Shipping On All Orders. No Coupon Code Required To Avail The Offer Visit The Catalog Page & Grab The Deal Before It Expires. Hurry up.