About Lenskart

Lenskart.com offers India's leading online retailer of contact lenses. Lenskart site offers one of the biggest selection of contact lenses by the world's leading manufacturers. You don't have to worry about making an appointment with your optician and you can prevent the hassle of standing in long queues, Lenskart has got you covered. All you have to set your desired time for an eye appointment with Lenksart OPTO, Lenskart offers a home eye check-up service which makes a trained optometrist visit your home or even your workplace within the metro cities to make sure your eye power be totally intact.