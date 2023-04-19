Black Friday Discounts for Indian Shoppers in 2022

Black Friday is the sale that starts at midnight after Thanksgiving. Americans celebrate this holiday every 4th Thursday of November. In the United States, it has traditionally developed that at that particular time stores set the biggest discounts. Gradually, this has spread over the whole world and now Black Friday sales are held almost everywhere. In 2022, Black Friday will start on November 26th and end on November 28th. But some retailers intend to start the sale as early as in the first days of the month.

How is Black Friday held in India

In India, Black Friday sales appeared not so long ago - the first one was held only on December 6, 2013. Since then, it has been held annually, which allows buyers to purchase goods at the best prices possible. Indeed, individual retailers reduce the costs by 90% from the original ones. As a rule, Indian stores set discounts on almost the entire range of items on Black Friday. You can buy everything at a reduced price - from clothes to real estate.

You can find out when exactly Black Friday will start in India from various media and official information channels run by the dealers:

specialized sites dedicated to shopping;

companies' online resources and marketplaces;

information portals;

printed media;

social networking groups;

thematic channels in messengers.

It is especially important to check the start date of the sale. After all, in India it starts on different days in different stores.

There is simply no single date for running the sale as in the United States. There are also other differences from the American version of the event. In particular, there is no such excitement and acute struggle for goods, which has often led to various injuries among buyers. In India, everything happens much calmer, mostly because a greater part of the retailers does not set fabulous discounts. But you can still find good deals.

Who Benefits More From Black Friday - Seller Or Buyer?

It is clear that any company will not sell at a loss. Then why do many retailers cut their prices on Black Friday so much? It's simple - though sounds implausible, but it's profitable. Here are the main reasons:

Increase in sales. Demand rises sharply during the sale, so a seller makes a considerable profit even with a minimal markup (and there is still a markup on Black Friday).

Demand rises sharply during the sale, so a seller makes a considerable profit even with a minimal markup (and there is still a markup on Black Friday). Selling related products. Discounts are not available for everything. At the same time, often in order to purchase one thing at a discount, another is purchased along with it. The price for it remains the same, and often even rises.

Discounts are not available for everything. At the same time, often in order to purchase one thing at a discount, another is purchased along with it. The price for it remains the same, and often even rises. Disposing old stock. Reducing the cost is a great way to increase demand for unpopular items in the store's catalog.

Reducing the cost is a great way to increase demand for unpopular items in the store's catalog. Building loyalty. A bargain sale improves customers’ relationship with a seller and increases the likelihood that they will buy goods from it in the future.

A simple example: when buying a day cream with a 60% discount, a woman is likely to buy other skin care products - serum, gel for the skin around the eyes, and so on. At the same time, the final price for goods in total will still be less than if they were not bought at a sale. As a result, both seller and buyer remain in the black.

This is well understood even by the companies that rarely reduce the cost of their products, such as Apple. It also sets good discounts on electronics on Black Friday, which allows you to buy it at a bargain price.

A thoughtful approach to shopping on Black Friday makes it possible to save a lot of money. If you look past the common hype, buy things that you really need, and plan your budget correctly, you can save thousands of rupees.

How to increase your Black Friday discounts with promo codes

Now almost every store has promotional codes - special alphanumeric combinations that give you the right to a discount. They are published by sellers themselves, their partners, or third-party resources dedicated to shopping.

Typically, the code benefit does not stack with other promotions - offers must be used separately. But there are exceptions - on Black Friday, many stores allow you to sum up discounts from promotional codes and sales. This allows you to minimize the cost of goods and make the purchase even more profitable.

Promo codes for Black Friday will be published on this site. This information will allow you to be fully prepared before the sale starts and get a very good discount. Information about discounts is regularly updated - the editors keep track of all the special offers of Indian retailers and immediately post them on the resource when new ones appear.