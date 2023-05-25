Kotak 811 Coupon & Promo Codes for May 2023
- All Offers (10)
- Deals (10)
- Coupons (0)
15% OFF
Make a Gourmet Passport membership payment with 15% off
8% Off
8% Off on Online Hotel Bookings at Booking.com - Kotak Mahindra
Get Rs.50 OFF
Make your first Bill Payments/Recharge over Rs. 300 and get Amazon Voucher for Rs. 50
Best Offer
Get Kotak Mahindra Special Offers | For All Users
up to 4% p.a.
Open savings account with zero balance and get up to 4% p.a. on it
from 10,99% p.a.
Get instant personal loan of up to Rs. 5 lakhs with interest rate from 10,99% p.a.
up to Rs. 10 lakhs
Get Educational Loan worth up to Rs. 10 lakhs with up to 16% interest rate
up to Rs. 75 lakhs
Start your own business by getting a business loan of up to Rs. 75 lakhs
Best offer
Open 811 savings account with zero balance and get the best benefits
Best offer
Open the best savings account with zero balance at Kotak 811