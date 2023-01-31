Click on KFC Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit KFC Store.

You will be redirected to KFC Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at KFC to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at KFC in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on KFC.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at KFC.

Please make sure you read all Terms and Conditions related to Offer/Deal making the purchase at KFC.