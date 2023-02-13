How to use IRCTC Discount Coupons/Deals?

Click on IRCTC Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit IRCTC Store.

You will be redirected to IRCTC Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at IRCTC to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at IRCTC in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on IRCTC.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at IRCTC.