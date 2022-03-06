Details: First Install App, Registration & Subscription. Disney has finally launched its video streaming service, Disney+ in India. The service was launched in the country as Disney+ in partnership with Hotstar and it brings the best content from the two video streaming platforms to the Indian users. The best part, you don't need a separate subscription to watch Disney+ content. Disney+ Hotstar Subscription price can be defined in two plan one is Hotstar VIP at Rs.365/year and Hotstar premium at Rs.999/year. If you have already any Hotstar subscription then you can continue to enjoy Disney plus content. So subscribe & enjoy.