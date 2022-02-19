About Green Cure

We formally incorporated our company in October 2015 to start on a three year long journey of product and market research. We saw two different worlds in the field of herbal products. First, the eastern way which relies on the 4000 years old field of Ayurveda. Its wisdom captured in Charaka Samhita, the Sushruta Samhita and the Bhela Samhita which talks about healthy living and treatment without side effects. Second, the western way, which relies on the latest technology in product formulation to produce the most effective products as safely as possible. We decided to combine these two worlds and established a team of partner scientists in Germany & Ayurveda expert in India. Their collaboration resulted in Green Cure products.