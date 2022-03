Details: Get Flat 10% off on all orders above Rs 999. This is a special offer for all customers, applicable on shopping above Rs999. Check For flower aura offers At Site. For this coupon, the maximum savings (discount) that can be availed is Rs.400. This is a one-time use-only coupon for each customer. No other offer can be combined with this offer. This coupon can be used on any product on the website. Visit the landing page for more information.