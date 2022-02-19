We and our partners use cookies and similar technologies to personalize your experience and collect data for tracking, advertising, and analytics purposes. Learn more about cookies and how to disable them. By actively continuing to use our site you agree to such use of cookies and similar technologies.
Faces Canada Coupons and Offers For March 2022

With Faces Canada coupon code, get amazing discounts on beauty products and cosmetics for makeup and skin. Get great offers on popular brands with FacesCanada Coupons. Buy skin products at an affordable price with FacesCanada Promo code. Shop with Faces Canada coupon code and get amazing offers on Faces Canada.

  • All Deals (7)
  • Coupons (5)
  • Deals (2)
FLAT 30% OFF

Buy Your Favorite 5 Nail Paints & Get Flat 30% Off

Expires in 5 days
See details
FLAT 25% OFF

Buy Your Favorite 4 Nail Paints & Get Flat 25% Off

Expires in 5 days
See details
Flat 35% OFF

Shop Your Any 4 Favorite Products & Get Flat 35% Off

Expires in 5 days
See details
Flat 30% OFF

Shop Your Any 3 Favorite Products & Get Flat 30% Off

Expires in 5 days
See details
Flat 25% OFF

Shop Your Any 2 Favorite Products & Get Flat 25% Off

Expires in 5 days
See details
FLAT Rs.200 OFF

Get Flat Rs.200 Off On Orders Above Rs.499 On All Products

Expires in 5 days
See details
FLAT 20% OFF

Get Flat 20% Off On Face Care, Lip Care, SkinCare & More On Orders Over Rs.999

Expires in 5 days
See details

Rs.400 OFF

Get Rs.400 Discount On Your First Ever Purchase On FacesCanada

Expires in 11 days
See details

About Faces Canada

This is a got-to beauty and cosmetics brand that has been existing in Canada for 40 years, as of now. In India, Faces Canada came in the year 2009 and with its unique proposition it swayed the market in its favor. The best part about this brand is that it is truly versatile in nature. You can put on any face with the help of the products available with this brand; office face, party face, sensuous face, confident face, etc. The products are available for all kinds of skin tone, complexion and needs.

