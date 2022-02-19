About Faces Canada

This is a got-to beauty and cosmetics brand that has been existing in Canada for 40 years, as of now. In India, Faces Canada came in the year 2009 and with its unique proposition it swayed the market in its favor. The best part about this brand is that it is truly versatile in nature. You can put on any face with the help of the products available with this brand; office face, party face, sensuous face, confident face, etc. The products are available for all kinds of skin tone, complexion and needs.