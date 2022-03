About Eduonix

Eduonix is an online study platform that gives you the opportunity to complete your study while sitting at home. The website has huge presence in more than 200 countries worldwide. The leading categories at the website are software development, web development, mobile development, WP development, marketing, graphic design, office productivity, system programming, certification courses, game development, data analysis, data science, photography, personal development, business, etc. With the wide subject set, this website is a perfect platform for you to pursue your studies online. You can also enrol in Eduonix free online courses and start learning something new and creative.