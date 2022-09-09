How to use Dunzo Discount Coupons/Deals?

Click on Dunzo Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit Dunzo Store.

You will be redirected to Dunzo Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at Dunzo to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at Dunzo in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on Dunzo.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at Dunzo.