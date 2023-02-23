Click on DHgate Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit DHgate Store.

You will be redirected to DHgate Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at DHgate to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at DHgate in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on DHgate.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at DHgate.

Please make sure you read all Terms and Conditions related to Offer/Deal making the purchase at DHgate.