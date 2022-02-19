About Decathlon

Decathlon has been offering sports equipment and sportswear since 1976. They started in France and now have a presence in over 20 countries via 725 stores. They offer more than 4,000 products related to 40 sports like golf, running, cycling, football, basketball, water sports, etc. They also offer accessories like binoculars, sunglasses, body support products and electronics. They also own a brand by the name of Oxylane.