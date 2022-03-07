We and our partners use cookies and similar technologies to personalize your experience and collect data for tracking, advertising, and analytics purposes. Learn more about cookies and how to disable them. By actively continuing to use our site you agree to such use of cookies and similar technologies.
Flipkart Offers Amazon Offers
Stores
  1. Home
  2. Clovia
Clovia
Visit Store

Clovia Coupons and Offers For March 2022

Clovia

  • All Deals (6)
  • Coupons (3)
  • Deals (3)
LIMITED DEAL

Shop On Clovia For Bras, Panties, Nightwear, Activewear & More And Get Flat Rs.400 Off On Orders OF Rs.1,599

Expires in 5 days
See details
HOT DEAL

Shop On Clovia & Get Bras At Just Rs.499

Expires in 5 days
See details
FLAT 10% OFF

Get Flat 10% Off On Shopping Of Intimate Care, Skin-Hair Products On Orders Of Rs.1099

Expires in 5 days
See details
FLAT 20% OFF

12 people used till this date New Users Offer| Get Flat 20% Off On All Clovia Products Ranging From Bras To Activewear Only On Mobile App

Expires in 5 days
See details
FLAT 3% OFF

Shop Women Lingerie, Activewear, Nightwear, Shapewear & Skin-Hair Care Product & Get Flat 3% Off On Online Payments

Expires in 5 days
See details
Upto 60% Off

ACROSS SITE | Upto 60% Off + Extra 3% Off on Prepaid Orders

Expires in 5 days
See details

How to use Clovia Discount Coupons/Deals ?

Popular Stores

Popular Stores

Adidas
5 offers

Popular Stores

WOW Skin Science
6 offers

Popular Stores

Reebok
6 offers

Popular Stores

Myglamm
14 offers

Popular Stores

Amazon India
21 offers

Popular Stores

Dell
15 offers

Popular Stores

IGP
12 offers

Similar Stores

Similar Stores

Orra
7 offers

Similar Stores

Levi's
6 offers

Similar Stores

Ajio
20 offers

Similar Stores

Jockey
5 offers

Similar Stores

Basics Life
10 offers

Similar Stores

Miabytanishq
8 offers

Similar Stores

Jack & Jones
5 offers

Similar Stores

Marks & Spencer
12 offers

Similar Stores

Fossil
5 offers

Similar Stores

Manyavar
5 offers

Similar Stores

Biba
9 offers

Similar Stores

Lifestylestores
9 offers