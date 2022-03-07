Clovia Coupons and Offers For March 2022
Clovia
- All Deals (6)
- Coupons (3)
- Deals (3)
LIMITED DEAL
Shop On Clovia For Bras, Panties, Nightwear, Activewear & More And Get Flat Rs.400 Off On Orders OF Rs.1,599
Expires in 5 days
HOT DEAL
Shop On Clovia & Get Bras At Just Rs.499
Expires in 5 days
FLAT 10% OFF
Get Flat 10% Off On Shopping Of Intimate Care, Skin-Hair Products On Orders Of Rs.1099
Expires in 5 days
FLAT 20% OFF
12 people used till this date New Users Offer| Get Flat 20% Off On All Clovia Products Ranging From Bras To Activewear Only On Mobile App
Expires in 5 days
FLAT 3% OFF
Shop Women Lingerie, Activewear, Nightwear, Shapewear & Skin-Hair Care Product & Get Flat 3% Off On Online Payments
Expires in 5 days
Upto 60% Off
ACROSS SITE | Upto 60% Off + Extra 3% Off on Prepaid Orders
Expires in 5 days