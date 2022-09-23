How to use Cloudways Discount Coupons/Deals?

Click on Cloudways Visit Store Button or Click on any Offer or Deal to visit Cloudways Store.

You will be redirected to Cloudways Website/Mobile App.

Add Products of your desire at Cloudways to your cart and Proceed to Checkout.

Apply Coupon to get a discount at Cloudways in your Cart/In case of Deal, the discount is already given and applied to the price on Cloudways.

Make Payment to complete the purchase at Cloudways.