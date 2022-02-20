About Clarks

Clarks is a global shoe selling company with presence in over 35 countries. They sell 50 million pairs of shoes every year. They offer shoes for men, women and kids. They also offer wallets, leather bags, messenger bags and handbags for men and women. The shoe range includes everything from boots, shoes, sandals that can be worn for leisure, casual occasions, formal occasions, parties, outdoor activities and sports. They also offer waterproof shoes for rainy seasons.