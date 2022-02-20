About Candere

Candere specializes in selling jewellery and gemstones. Their collection includes certified jewellery and jewellery gifts. Since its inception in 2013, Candere has come a long way, from being an e-commerce startup to partnering with Kalyan Group in 2017. In the last 7 years, Candere has grown in length and breadth to owning a catalogue of 8000+ diamond jewellery as well as gold jewellery products and a steadily increasing list of valued customers in India and across the world. With the advent of Kalyan Jewellers, we hope to provide you with an experience that leaves no gap between the worlds of online shopping and retail.