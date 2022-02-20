We and our partners use cookies and similar technologies to personalize your experience and collect data for tracking, advertising, and analytics purposes. Learn more about cookies and how to disable them. By actively continuing to use our site you agree to such use of cookies and similar technologies.
Candere Coupons and Offers For March 2022

Candere Coupons offer an exquisite range of jewellery and accesssories. Avail great discounts on Candere gold and diamond jewellery with Candere coupon and promo code. Now, you can save a lot more on their best selling jewellery. Shop with Candere coupons and avail amazing discount prices. Grab now

  • All Deals (7)
  • Coupons (5)
  • Deals (2)
Upto 20% Off

Upto 20% Off on Candere Gold & Diamond Jewellery

Expires in 5 days
See details
BEST OFFER

All Design Gold and Diamond Jewellery Under Rs.20000

Expires in 5 days
See details
Best Offer

Designer Mangalsutra Starting at Rs.9800 Only

Expires in 5 days
See details
Great Deal

Explore Men's Jewellery For Daily Wear, Party Wear, Occasional Wear & More Starting At Rs.5500

Expires in 5 days
See details
Flat 30% Off

Candere Best Seller Diamond Jewellery Upto 30% off

Expires in 5 days
See details
FLAT 40% OFF

Purchase Platinum Jewellery Like Rings, Pendants And Get Flat 40% Off On Making Charges

Expires in 5 days
See details
BEST OFFER

Celebrating The Indian Bride| Get Upto 55% Off On Making Charges On Muhurat Wedding Jewellery & 35% Off On Diamond Prices

Expires in 5 days
See details

Expired Coupons

FLAT 35% OFF

Get Flat 35% Off On Candere Select Diamond And Gemstones Jewellery

Expires in 10 days
See details

Today's Top Candere Coupons, Offers and Promo Codes for March 2022

Know More About Candere

Candere Coupons Offers To You

Why Choose Candere?

Latest Candere Coupons and Promo Code Offers

Candere Contact Details

Candere - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the best discount deal on Candere right now?

What are the best deals on Candere?

How to avail Candere coupons?

What are the different categories of Candere products?

What is the best offer on Candere right now?

About Candere

Candere specializes in selling jewellery and gemstones. Their collection includes certified jewellery and jewellery gifts. Since its inception in 2013, Candere has come a long way, from being an e-commerce startup to partnering with Kalyan Group in 2017. In the last 7 years, Candere has grown in length and breadth to owning a catalogue of 8000+ diamond jewellery as well as gold jewellery products and a steadily increasing list of valued customers in India and across the world. With the advent of Kalyan Jewellers, we hope to provide you with an experience that leaves no gap between the worlds of online shopping and retail.

How to use Candere Discount Coupons/Deals ?

