About Cadbury Gifting

Cadbury India (Now Mondelez India Foods Private Limited) is a part of Mondelez International, a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy, and powdered beverages. Cadbury Dairy Milk (CDM) is considered the "gold standard" for chocolate and is fondly enjoyed by millions. The main Cadbury products are Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk & Cadbury celebration. Cadbury products are very popularly used as a replacement for traditional Indian sweets at the time of festivals. Cadbury products are now also available online with free delivery, so get your bundle of joy at your doorstep for both personal & professional occasions and that also at many affordable prices.