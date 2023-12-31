Borzo Coupon & Promo Codes for October 2023
- All Offers (11)
- Deals (10)
- Coupons (1)
10% off
Get exclusive 10% discount on your first 5 orders at Borzo
2 uses today
Expires in 61 day
Verified
Recommended
Exclusive
from Rs. 45
Get delivery of goods to any address from Rs. 45
3 uses today
Expires in 118 days
Get Deal
Verified
from Rs. 45
Order delivery of flowers and gifts to your loved ones from Rs. 45
Best Offer
Take advantage of Borzo's delivery for any type of business
1 uses today
Expires in 118 days
Get Deal
Verified
Good Deal
Use the Courier Charges Calculator to roughly calculate the cost of an order
Best Offer
Use API integration to automate orders from your website
Good Deal
Use Borzo's courier service for fast delivery of your groceries
Best Offer
Borzo's courier service will deliver Pharma to your customers quickly
Good Deal
Take advantage of Borzo's services for express delivery to your cafes and restaurants