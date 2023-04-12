Bath & Body Works Coupon & Promo Codes for April 2023
- All Offers (11)
- Deals (11)
- Coupons (0)
60% off
Flat 60% off on all accessories at Bath & Body Works
40% off
All gift sets with 40% off at Bath & Body Works
at Rs. 99
All cleansing hand gels at Rs. 99 only
at Rs. 199
Cleansing Hand Sprays at Rs. 199 at Bath & Body Works
at Rs. 229
All Wallflower Refills at Rs. 229 at Bath & Body Works
at Rs. 349
Mid-Season Sale | All soaps at Rs. 349 at Bath & Body Works
at Rs. 399
Mid-Season Sale | Room Sprays at Rs. 399 only
at Rs. 499
Mid-Season Sale | All travel size minis for Rs. 499
under Rs. 649
Mid-Season Sale | Body care products under Rs. 649
at Rs. 699
Single Wick Candles at Rs. 699 at Bath & Body Works
at Rs. 999
3-Wick Candles at Rs. 999 at Bath & Body Works