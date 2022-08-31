Astroyogi Coupon & Promo Codes for August 2022
Astroyogi Coupons and Promo Codes
- All Offers (10)
- Deals (9)
- Coupons (1)
Astroyogi Offer: Get 20% extra talktime at the time of redemption + Free horoscopes, Tarot reading, matchmaking
Astroyogi Offer: Get a chiromancy consultation from India's top astrologers
Astroyogi Offer: Use Panchang to identify auspicious moments in your life
Astroyogi Deal: Get an online consultation with an astrologer for only Rs. 1
Astroyogi Deal: Get Janam Kundli's free astrological birth chart online
Astroyogi Deal: Find your ruling number and make a numerological calculation based on it
Astroyogi Deal: Get a consultation from India's best tarot experts. Session from Rs. 9 per minute
Astroyogi Offer: Free live consultations with astrologers
Astroyogi Offer: Get Rs. 49 to your wallet as soon as you top up your account with Rs. 1
Astroyogi Offer: Check natal chart matching with Kundali Matchmaking