About Arata

Arata offers one of the safe and most used brand products. The word Arata means Fresh or New in Japanese. It is highly effective and mainly it?s a zero chemical in its all products. In this so polluted world, Arata has come up with the all-natural, vegan products that look, smell and feel fantastic. They ensure that they have ingredients that are of high quality and natural ie. Zero chemical which will not hamper skin and hair. They have a large range in Face Was, Body Wash, Lip Balm, Body Lotion, Shampoo, Hair Oil, Conditioner & many more.