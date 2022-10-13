Started by ‘The Reporter’s Collective’, the portal has pan-India data on deaths during the pandemic

In May 2021, when Shivam Rastogi’s elder brother tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised in Delhi, he was confident the healthy 28-year-old would make it back home in a couple of days. Instead, Rastogi suddenly found himself trying to grapple with an unimaginable loss.

“It has been more than a year, but the sense of disbelief persists,” he says. When he heard of Wall of Grief, an online memorial for COVID-19 victims, Rastogi decided to send in one for his brother. “Sharing stories, not reducing the deaths to statistics, helps in the healing process,” he says.

Started by The Reporters’ Collective (TRC), a non-profit investigative reporting organisation, the idea behind Wall of Grief is to provide a space for communal healing for a trauma of this scale. The website went live on October 4.

“As a society, it is important to remember these losses. We felt there was a need for a space where people could come together to grieve,” says Kumar Sambhav, journalist and co-founder of TRC. The memorial is filled with photos of the deceased from across the country and loving messages from family members.

A few members of ‘The Reporters’ Collective’ who worked on the ‘Wall of Grief’ project: (L to R) Nitin Sethi, Tapasya, Kumar Sambhav, Harshitha Manwani and Shreegireesh Jalihal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Official vs. unofficial numbers

For the initiative, TRC has collaborated with Advocate Talekar and Associates, 101Reporters, Social Accountability Forum for Action and Research (SAFAR), and many public-spirited organisations and individuals.

Besides the memorial, the portal also has a resource centre with pan-India data on deaths during the pandemic, collected through RTI applications and external sources such as journalists, researchers, transparency activists, associations, and memorials. The pandemic has claimed more than 5 lakh lives in India so far but unofficial estimates say the actual numbers may be much higher.

“For instance, after analysing 68 of the 170 municipalities in Gujarat from March 2020 to April 2021, we found 16,892 excess deaths. If extrapolated to cover the entire State, it would be 2.8 lakh, which is 27 times the official COVID death toll reported by the government,” says Tapasya, associate lead for the Wall of Grief project and a journalist with TRC.

To calculate ‘excess deaths’, the mortality figures in a particular period during the pandemic are compared with the numbers in the same timeframe in a preceding normal year. The data on the Wall of Grief website has been collected since March 2020 from 250 urban or local bodies, including municipalities, and more than 50 districts.

TRC is also looking to help families of COVID-19 victims access the compensation promised by the States. “NGO SAFAR, which works towards strengthening accountability in governance, is helping us file RTIs to understand the guidelines and application process to claim compensation,” Sambhav says.

Grief can be isolating. Having access to a community such as Wall of Grief, where people in similar circumstances can come together to remember their loved ones, can be cathartic. As Rastogi says in his brother’s memorial, “I am angry and heartbroken, but hopeful that the grievers among us will find peace and solace.”

The independent journalist specialises in gender, culture, and social justice.