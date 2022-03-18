  • India has begun vaccinating 12 to 14-year-olds as part of its vaccination drive.
  • Corbevax is a protein-based vaccine manufactured by Biological E Ltd, that got emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on February 21, 2022, for the age group of 12 to 18 years.
  • The question of the safety of vaccines for adolescents has divided experts in India.
  • Given that there are no m-RNA vaccines administered in India, and protein sub-unit vaccines are considered ‘safer’, it is likely that risks to children here won’t be any worse than already observed elsewhere.