Four students of Sri Chaitanya score 100 percentile in JEE Mains

February 08, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sri Chaitanya has registered a record in the JEE Mains 2023 Session-1 Results released on Wednesday with four of its students scoring 100 percentile.

The students who achieved this feat include Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, Duggineni Venkata Yugesh, Guthikonda Abhiram and Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary.

Sushma, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, said that though this year’s question papers were quite difficult, four of their students scored 100 percentile. She reiterated that Sri Chaitanya had achieved this result primarily due to its programmes, faculty, micro-schedules, and rank analysis system.

B.S. Rao, founder-chairman, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, congratulated the students and parents and thanked the teachers.