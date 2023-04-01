HamberMenu
COVID-19 | India records 2,994 fresh cases, daily positivity rate at 2.09%

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala

April 01, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel wearing face masks.

Police personnel wearing face masks. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

India on April 1 recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09% and the weekly positivity at 2.03%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

