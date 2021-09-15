Coronavirus updates | India reports over 27k fresh cases in 24 hours

India has administered 75,22,38,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K.

India reported 27,487 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, according to Union Health Ministry data. Total cases have now climbed to 3,33,15,512 while deaths have risen to 4,43,528, as of 08:00 am on Wednesday.

The country has also administered 75,22,38,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, with over 78 lakh people receiving jabs on Tuesday.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

KARNATAKA

Vaccination drive in Hassan on Friday

The Hassan district administration has planned a COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17 aiming to cover 80,000 people on the day. It will set up booths on the lines of the pulse polio campaign across the district.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Tuesday, said over 1,200 booths would be set up. Along with the Health and Family Welfare Department staff, final year students of nursing colleges would be involved.

The DC appealed to the public to make use of the drive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “We can fight COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and there is no need to worry. Those who have not yet taken the vaccination should approach the nearest booth and get it,” he said.

Read more
 

DELHI

Govt. told to decide on petition to allow visitors in places of worship

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the AAP government to take a decision on a representation seeking that visitors to religious places be allowed, subject to strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction while dealing with a plea by NGO Distress Management Collective.

“This prolonged prohibition on visitors from going to religious places has become a matter of distress for not just religious leaders but to the believers at large,” the plea said.

Read more
 

ANDHRA PRADESH

Night curfew in A.P. extended till September 30

The State government has extended the night curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus infection till September 30. The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the State’s daily positivity rate stood at 2.23%, against the weekly positivity rate of 2.31%. The recovery rate was steady at 98.6 % and 10,541 secretariats have reported zero cases.

Read more
 

MADHYA PRADESH

Govt plans to vaccinate 32.9 lakh persons on PM Modi’s birthday

The Madhya Pradesh government has set itself a target of vaccinating 32.90 lakh persons against COVID-19 on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Tuesday.

To accelerate vaccination and cover all those who have not been inoculated so far, a “mega campaign 3.0” will be launched from September 17 as per Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directions, a government spokesperson said.

The State is aiming to inoculate 32.90 lakh persons on that day, said Dr. Santosh Shukla, director (vaccination) of the National Health Mission.

Read more

DELHI

CM provides ₹10 lakh aid to kin of COVID warrior

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh as financial assistance to the wife of Amit Singh Damia who succumbed while on COVID duty.

The aid was provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and received by Dr. Damia’s wife Manmeet Alang at the Chief Minister’s residence.

“Dr. Amit did continuous duty during COVID-19 and served patients with full dedication. I met his family today and handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the family as financial aid. This is a small gesture of help from our side,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Read more
 

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

India crosses 75 crore Covid vaccine doses: Union Health minister

Data | Urban workers hit the most during national COVID-19 lockdown

Data | India's excess deaths could be highest among nations with the most recorded COVID-19 fatalities

Data | Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh continue to face vaccine supply crunch despite wasting minimal doses

Data | Low-income countries have received only 0.27% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate improved in all States between June-July 2021

Data | Medical expenses climb after second wave, adds to financial stress

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination slows down in first 10 days of July

Data | As India's vaccination drive gathers pace, women are being left behind

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate hits record pace in last 10 days of June

Data | Negative perception on economy and employment rises to an eight-year high

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | India's great vaccine hunt and COVID diplomacy 2.0
People wait at a centre for the coronavirus test during the weeklong lockdown in New Delhi on April 27, 2021.

Coronavirus | ICMR issues FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases

Watch | How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine?

Watch | Indian Army's dog squad to sniff out COVID-19

Watch | What are the side effects of the two COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in India?

Data | Covishield and Covaxin currently among the cheapest COVID-19 vaccines globally

Data | What is the COVID-19 vaccine policy of countries across the world?

EU says first virus vaccinations possible by Christmas

80,472 new infections push India’s COVID-19 caseload past 62 lakh, recoveries rise to 51.8 lakh

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 8:58:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/coronavirus/coronavirus-updates-india-reports-over-27k-fresh-cases-in-24-hours/article36466319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY