Coronavirus live | After significant dip, Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases rise

08 September 2021 07:39 IST

The COVID-19 pandemic had a “devastating” impact on the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria in 2020, the Global Fund said on Wednesday

Maharashtra’s active cases rose slightly on Tuesday with the State reporting 3,898 new COVID-19 cases against just 3,581 recoveries as the active tally climbed incrementally to 47,926.

86 deaths to take the cumulative fatalities to 1,37,897. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

Amidst a third wave scare, many States and Union Territories have also reopened educational institutions across the country. A study, however, has suggested that India is unlikely to witness a surge in cases in September.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

MAHARASHTRA

After significant dip, Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases rise

“Of a total 5,51,59,364 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,93,698 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.77%) have returned positive with more than 1.60 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

KARNATAKA

Udupi tops in school attendance

Schools in Udupi district continue to lead at the State level in attendance of students from Classes 6 to 10 with the overall attendance on Tuesday touching 72% across all categories of schools.

The overall attendance of students of these classes on Monday when Classes 6 to 8 reopened was 60%. Chikkodi and Madhugiri education districts came second and third with 55% and 54% attendance respectively, N.H. Nagur, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Udupi, said in a statement.

The State average was around 25% on Monday.

COVID-19 IMPACT

COVID-19 has ‘devastating’ impact on fight against HIV, TB, malaria: Global Fund

The COVID-19 pandemic had a “devastating” impact on the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria in 2020, according to a report released by the Global Fund on Wednesday.

“To mark our 20th anniversary, we had hoped to focus this year’s report on the extraordinary stories of courage and resilience that made possible the progress we have achieved against HIV, TB and malaria over the last two decades,” said Peter Sands, the Global Fund’s executive director.

“But the 2020 numbers force a different focus. They confirm what we feared might happen when COVID-19 struck,” he said.

TAMIL NADU

Vaccination camp based on Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation model to be held

Tamil Nadu’s plan to hold a ‘Mega Camp on COVID-19 Vaccination’ will be based on the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) model. Under this, the State has 40,399 regular booths and 2,652 additional booths, taking the total number of booths to 43,051.

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has told Deputy Directors of Health Services that COVID-19 vaccination should be conducted in the fixed booths already selected for IPPI. Fixed booths should be established in the same places where they were set up during the last IPPI campaign on January 31, 2021.

On following the IPPI model, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said it was reachable by the system and the locations were known to the general public.

