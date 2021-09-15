Coronavirus updates | How long does immunity against COVID-19 last after vaccination? Experts discuss

15 September 2021 08:53 IST

India has administered 75,89,12,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far

India reported 27,487 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, according to Union Health Ministry data. Total cases have now climbed to 3,33,15,512 while deaths have risen to 4,43,528, as of 08:00 am on Wednesday.

Here are the latest developments:

VACCINE

Latest debate: How long does immunity against COVID-19 last after vaccination?

Reports of health agencies in parts of the world considering a booster dose against fading immunity, particularly among the elderly, even after two doses of vaccine, has raised the uncomfortable question in India, which is struggling to vaccinate its vast population.

Several experts from Karnataka argued against the need for a booster dose while saying that "a breakthrough infection itself will act like a booster dose".

A human body produces better antibody response against COVID-19 through natural infection than a third dose of vaccination,” said Dr. Mudassir Azeez Khan, Head of Community Medicine at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI).

ANDHRA PRADESH

Krishna’s COVID mortality rate over 2.2% in past month

Krishna district continues to witness more COVID deaths than any other district compared to the number of infections reported. Since the first wave, the district reported the highest mortality rate and the same trend continues even now after about 550 days.

During the past fortnight, the State reported 162 deaths and 37, which was nearly one-fourth of them, were from Krishna district. Similarly, in the past month, 388 deaths were reported in the State and 90 of them were from Krishna district alone.

TAMIL NADU

Corporation serves notice on nursing college after 25 students test positive

Coimbatore Corporation has served notice on a nursing college in Saravanampatti after 25 students tested COVID-19 positive. Sources said the civic body served the notice on the college management asking why it was not alerted about the students testing positive.

Under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, the Corporation had served the notice as the management was duty bound to pass on the information.

The students had contracted the infection from two students who had arrived from Kerala. At the time of crossing the inter-State border, the students had the requisite documents and showed no symptoms.

VACCINE

Longer inter-dosage interval may offer better immunity

COVID-19 vaccination with an inter-dosage interval of 10-14 weeks elicits a stronger immune response than when the vaccine is delivered at an interval of 4-6 weeks, a study done amongst a closely followed patient cohort in Kochi has reported.

The difference in immune response, when the interval between shots is extended, is more than three-fold. The longer the gap between the two shots, the higher the levels of anti-spike protein antibody response produced. This essentially means that two doses of vaccine delivered at a longer interval is likely to give stronger and longer-lasting immunity against COVID-19, says Padmanabha Shenoy, a clinical immunologist and rheumatologist at Kochi, who led the study.

KARNATAKA

Schools set to reopen in Kodagu on September 17

The long wait of students has finally ended as the schools and colleges in Kodagu are set to reopen for resuming physical classes for the first time this year in the wake of the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) falling below 2% in the district. The classes will resume from Friday.

The government had not permitted schools and colleges to reopen in Kodagu in view of the worrying TPR, which was above 2% for a long period. Thus, even as schools reopened in other districts, they remained closed in Kodagu. Kodagu’s proximity to Kerala was another reason the State went slow on reopening schools.

Classroom teaching for students of classes VI to X and PU will begin from Friday as government, aided and unaided schools will reopen. All PU colleges will reopen for offline classes.

JHARKHAND

Jharkhand allows visitors to religous places, offline classes

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday allowed entry of visitors to religious places, including the famous Baidyanath Dham temple in Deoghar and allowed setting up of Durga puja pandals subject to compliance of Covid-19 protocol.

The government also allowed offline classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate classes in colleges.

Offline classes have been allowed from classes 6 to 8 in schools, while all sports activities have been allowed to be organised without spectators. Bars and restaurants were also allowed to open till 11:00 pm.

-PTI

DELHI

DDMA yet to take call on reopening of schools for junior classes, staging of Ramleelas

The apex body of Covid management in the national capital, DDMA, is yet to take a call on allowing schools to reopen for junior classes and staging of Ramleelas in public places, amid growing demands from various quarters.

The latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, listing prohibited and allowed activities under the phased reopening following the Covid-induced lockdown, will expire on Wednesday midnight.

Many private schools have demanded that the Delhi government allow students in class 6-8 to physically attend classes, claiming the coronavirus situation has improved significantly in the city.

-PTI

KARNATAKA

Vaccination drive in Hassan on Friday

The Hassan district administration has planned a COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17 aiming to cover 80,000 people on the day. It will set up booths on the lines of the pulse polio campaign across the district.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Tuesday, said over 1,200 booths would be set up. Along with the Health and Family Welfare Department staff, final year students of nursing colleges would be involved.

The DC appealed to the public to make use of the drive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “We can fight COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and there is no need to worry. Those who have not yet taken the vaccination should approach the nearest booth and get it,” he said.

DELHI

Govt. told to decide on petition to allow visitors in places of worship

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the AAP government to take a decision on a representation seeking that visitors to religious places be allowed, subject to strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction while dealing with a plea by NGO Distress Management Collective.

“This prolonged prohibition on visitors from going to religious places has become a matter of distress for not just religious leaders but to the believers at large,” the plea said.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Night curfew in A.P. extended till September 30

The State government has extended the night curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus infection till September 30. The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the State’s daily positivity rate stood at 2.23%, against the weekly positivity rate of 2.31%. The recovery rate was steady at 98.6 % and 10,541 secretariats have reported zero cases.

MADHYA PRADESH

Govt plans to vaccinate 32.9 lakh persons on PM Modi’s birthday

The Madhya Pradesh government has set itself a target of vaccinating 32.90 lakh persons against COVID-19 on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Tuesday.

To accelerate vaccination and cover all those who have not been inoculated so far, a “mega campaign 3.0” will be launched from September 17 as per Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directions, a government spokesperson said.

The State is aiming to inoculate 32.90 lakh persons on that day, said Dr. Santosh Shukla, director (vaccination) of the National Health Mission.

DELHI

CM provides ₹10 lakh aid to kin of COVID warrior

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh as financial assistance to the wife of Amit Singh Damia who succumbed while on COVID duty.

The aid was provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and received by Dr. Damia’s wife Manmeet Alang at the Chief Minister’s residence.

“Dr. Amit did continuous duty during COVID-19 and served patients with full dedication. I met his family today and handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the family as financial aid. This is a small gesture of help from our side,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

