Coronavirus updates | India reports over 27k fresh cases in 24 hours

India reported 27,487 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, according to Union Health Ministry data. Total cases have now climbed to 3,33,15,512 while deaths have risen to 4,43,528, as of 08:00 am on Wednesday.

The country has also administered 75,22,38,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, with over 78 lakh people receiving jabs on Tuesday.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

JHARKHAND

Jharkhand allows visitors to religous places, offline classes

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday allowed entry of visitors to religious places, including the famous Baidyanath Dham temple in Deoghar and allowed setting up of Durga puja pandals subject to compliance of Covid-19 protocol.

The government also allowed offline classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate classes in colleges.

Offline classes have been allowed from classes 6 to 8 in schools, while all sports activities have been allowed to be organised without spectators. Bars and restaurants were also allowed to open till 11:00 pm.

-PTI

DELHI

DDMA yet to take call on reopening of schools for junior classes, staging of Ramleelas

The apex body of Covid management in the national capital, DDMA, is yet to take a call on allowing schools to reopen for junior classes and staging of Ramleelas in public places, amid growing demands from various quarters.

The latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, listing prohibited and allowed activities under the phased reopening following the Covid-induced lockdown, will expire on Wednesday midnight.

Many private schools have demanded that the Delhi government allow students in class 6-8 to physically attend classes, claiming the coronavirus situation has improved significantly in the city.

-PTI

KARNATAKA

Vaccination drive in Hassan on Friday

The Hassan district administration has planned a COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17 aiming to cover 80,000 people on the day. It will set up booths on the lines of the pulse polio campaign across the district.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Tuesday, said over 1,200 booths would be set up. Along with the Health and Family Welfare Department staff, final year students of nursing colleges would be involved.

The DC appealed to the public to make use of the drive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “We can fight COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and there is no need to worry. Those who have not yet taken the vaccination should approach the nearest booth and get it,” he said.

DELHI

Govt. told to decide on petition to allow visitors in places of worship

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the AAP government to take a decision on a representation seeking that visitors to religious places be allowed, subject to strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction while dealing with a plea by NGO Distress Management Collective.

“This prolonged prohibition on visitors from going to religious places has become a matter of distress for not just religious leaders but to the believers at large,” the plea said.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Night curfew in A.P. extended till September 30

The State government has extended the night curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus infection till September 30. The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Health Department chaired by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the State’s daily positivity rate stood at 2.23%, against the weekly positivity rate of 2.31%. The recovery rate was steady at 98.6 % and 10,541 secretariats have reported zero cases.

MADHYA PRADESH

Govt plans to vaccinate 32.9 lakh persons on PM Modi’s birthday

The Madhya Pradesh government has set itself a target of vaccinating 32.90 lakh persons against COVID-19 on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Tuesday.

To accelerate vaccination and cover all those who have not been inoculated so far, a “mega campaign 3.0” will be launched from September 17 as per Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directions, a government spokesperson said.

The State is aiming to inoculate 32.90 lakh persons on that day, said Dr. Santosh Shukla, director (vaccination) of the National Health Mission.

DELHI

CM provides ₹10 lakh aid to kin of COVID warrior

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh as financial assistance to the wife of Amit Singh Damia who succumbed while on COVID duty.

The aid was provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and received by Dr. Damia’s wife Manmeet Alang at the Chief Minister’s residence.

“Dr. Amit did continuous duty during COVID-19 and served patients with full dedication. I met his family today and handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the family as financial aid. This is a small gesture of help from our side,” Mr. Kejriwal said.