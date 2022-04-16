Coronavirus

366 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 3.95%

Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95%, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.

The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days.

Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39%.

On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49% and no death.

A total of 9,275 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A total of 685 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

There are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 51 (0.52%) of them are occupied, it said.


