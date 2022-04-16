366 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 3.95%
With India reporting more than 970 fresh cases of of COVID-19, Delhi saw another swift increase with 366 on Friday
Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95%, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin.
The daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days.
Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39%.
On Wednesday, 299 COVID-19 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.49% and no death.
A total of 9,275 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
A total of 685 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.
There are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 51 (0.52%) of them are occupied, it said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.