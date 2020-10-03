Zig not zag

In a world where people tend to go with the flow, I learned how hard it can be, to be different.

So, we’ve been learning about the Father of our Nation all this week. Our History teacher, N Ma’am gave us a ‘challenge’ (which is basically teacher speak for homework).

Each of us had to try and live by Gandhiji’s principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity for a week. And then write a 1000-word essay about our experience. (Insert eye roll.)

Now, I’ll admit, I was a little cocky at the start of the week. How hard could this be? A+ for sure!

And then, I learned that the easier something sounds, the harder it is.

Challenge accepted

Take ‘truth’ for example. I wouldn’t say I’m a huge liar or anything, but it’s amazing how many ‘white’ lies I tell in a day! ‘Yes, Ma’am I’m paying attention to what you’re saying’. ‘Yeah, I took the dog for a walk’. ‘No, this cake doesn’t taste like a brick.’ Sometimes I didn’t want to get into trouble, sometimes I didn’t want to hurt someone else’s feelings and sometimes I just wanted another 10 minutes of gaming. I learned that the only way to not have to lie is to do what’s expected of you in the first place. Which isn’t always fun.

I bet Gandhiji would have scratched non-violence from his list of principles if he lived with the Pesky Brother. Also, I’m not entirely sure about the whole ‘turn the other cheek’ thing. The second the PB knew I wasn’t going to hit or fight back, he went around tripping me up, giving me Chinese burns and even pantsed me on the basketball court. Who needs enemies when you have a brother? It took every cell in my body not to hang him from the basketball hoop by his shorts. But here’s the thing; after the first three days of non-violence on my part, and extreme violence on the PB’s part, he lost interest in baiting me and left me alone. But tell me, now that the challenge is over, should I exact revenge or leave him alone?

Simplicity means different things to different people. I decided that I’d only wear one outfit the entire week. My family and building friends didn’t appreciate my efforts though and the PB refused to sleep in the same room as me. After the first three days, I realised the bad smell following me everywhere was me. Eww. So I had to shower and change my underwear.

The challenge aka homework did get me thinking about how hard it is to be different and stay the course even when the world is calling you nuts. We all like to look at great people and the things they’ve achieved and say how cool they are, but I don’t think we look at how hard it actually is to do your own thing — to zig when everyone else is zagging.

Is it worth it? I guess so. After all, Gandhiji got India independence all those years ago. Thanks for zigging, Bapu!