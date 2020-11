Young World Design the cover contest

November 09, 2020 22:34 IST

We had many entries for the competition. Although each was special in its own way, we could only select a few due to lack of space. Thanks to each one of you for sending us your entries.

1/18 C.S. Akshaya, III E, Sri Vageesha Vidhyashram, Srirangam Evina K Vinu, VI, Sacred Heart EMI, Kochi J.S. Anuskaa IV C, Lalaji Memorial Omega Iinternational School Chennai Pranav M., VA, NSN Memorial SSS, Chennai S. Anandan, IV, Delhi Public School Whitefield Bengaluru Prachi Rai, VIIIC, Kendriya Vidyalaya ASC (S), Bengaluru Jyotzana Rachel Bibi, VI, St Josephs EMHS, Ernakulam R. Deepthi, Asva Matric. Higher Secondary School, Sivagangai Arjun Ashwin Deshmukh, III, New Horizon Public School, Bengaluru Nirali Soni IV Seed Academy Chennai Meshek Melwin, VI, Sanjos Metropolitan School, Thalassery Suba Sri, VI, Asva Matric. Higher Secondary School, Sivagangai Amrita Karthik, IIIB, DAV Girls Senior Secondary School, Gopalapuram Chennai Advika Prasadh, VIII, Sacred Heart Girls High School, Bengaluru Amritabho Bhadra, III, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru North Divija Vallapneni, VI A, Johnson Grammar School ICSE, Hyd Sahana G IIIE PSBB Millennium OMR Chennai Muskan Nahata, VC, National Public School, Rajajinagar Bengaluru