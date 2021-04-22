Worlds within

22 April 2021 09:54 IST

Here are some books in which the plot itself revolves around books.

Books sometimes have themes that connect them. Today, let’s take a look at something pretty special: Books about books. Here are some of the many stories in which books play a big role in the plot. Go on an adventure or learn from them and see how wonderful books can be. Would you put any of these on your list?

The Story Thieves series by James Riley

The series centres around Owen, who loves books and would rather star in his own book series than live in the real world with chores and homework. Owen’s life changes when he sees his classmate, Bethany, climb out of a book in the library. It turns out that Bethany is half-fictional and has been searching every book she can find for her missing father, who is a fictional character. Owen makes a deal with her; one that might help her find her father. He will keep her secret if she will take Owen into his favourite book series, the Kiel Gnomefoot series. Bethany agrees on the condition that Owen does not interfere with the story. Easier said than done! A few missteps lead to repercussions that might destroy the Kiel Gnomefoot series and reveal Bethany’s secret. Follow Owen and Bethany in this five-book series set in different story worlds.

The Girl Who Hated Books by Manjusha Pawagi

Can you imagine being surrounded by books in every nook and cranny of your home? Well, Meena knows what that’s like. Her parents are bookworms, and their books are everywhere. Meena even has to move books out of the sink to brush her teeth. The tallest stack contains all the unopened books that Meena’s parents have bought for her. Her cat, Max, gets stuck on top of this stack and, when she tries to save him, it collapses under her. This releases an assortment of animal and human characters from the books. Confusion ensues, as Meena tries to figure which book each character belongs to. Since she hasn’t read any of the books, the only option is to read each one aloud. Does she want to do that?

Ban This Book by Alan Gratz

When Amy Anne Ollinger tries to check out her favourite book, From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler, the school librarian, Mrs. Jones has some bad news: Her favourite book has been banned. Her classmate’s mother felt the book wasn’t appropriate for children. So Amy starts a secret ‘banned books library’ from her locker. Soon she is locked in a battle about censorship and who has the right to decide what people can read. How does Amy cope?

The Inkworld Trilogy by Cornelia Funke

Meet Mo, a ‘book doctor’, and his 12-year-old daughter Meggie who never stay in the place for too long. This is because Mo has a secret that changed his family’s life once. Mo is a ‘Silver Tongue’, someone who has the ability to bring the characters and things he reads in a book into the real world. One night, a mysterious stranger called Dustfinger visits them and learns about Mo’s book, Inkheart, and the characters, including an evil ruler, who escaped the fictional world and are looking for Mo. The series follows the adventures of Meggie and her father as they try to stay ahead of those hunting for them.

The Forbidden Library by Django Wexler

When her father dies, 12-year-old Alice has to live with her uncle, Geryon, who owns a massive library that’s off-limits to her. But she meets a talking cat that sneaks her into the library where she meets an arrogant boy who dares her to open a book. Alice finds that she’s a ‘Reader’, someone who can control magic through books. Soon she’s stuck inside the book and her way out is to defeat the other creature imprisoned within. Another complication: her uncle wants her to be his apprentice. But is he what he seems to be? This is the first book in a series of four.

The Thieving Collectors of Fine Children’s Books by Adam Perry

Ten-year-old Oliver Nelson lives in a world where no one ever reads. But he loves books and wishes he could live inside his favourite ones. One of his favourites is an extremely rare copy of The Timekeeper’s Children. So when finds it in the garbage, he takes it away. But inventor and book collector Mr. Pribble is also determined to add the book to his collection. When he finds out that Oliver has the last copy, he invents a device that steals memories and forces Oliver into an alternate reality version of the book. Can Oliver forge alliances with the characters and stop Mr. Pribble?