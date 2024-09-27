ADVERTISEMENT

World Tourism Day: A festive odyssey

Updated - September 27, 2024 12:53 pm IST

More than celebrations, festivals are beautiful and vibrant expressions of community, culture and traditions. Across the world, people enjoy & participate in many different festivals filled with a rich tapestry of history and culture, each unique to its region. Every festival tells a story, let’s explore festivals around the world celebrating heritage and experiencing communal joy!

Mehwash Hussain

A woman dressed in traditional Thai costume offers alms to a Buddhist monk during the Songkran celebrations, to commemorate the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A festival is a celebration of life, an opportunity to embrace and reflect upon the beautiful diversity of the human experienceAlice Walker

ADVERTISEMENT

Sapporo Snow Festival, Japan

One of the world’s largest winter snow festivals is held annually in Sapporo, Japan in early February. The Festival showcases intricate and humongous ice & snow sculptures across the city created by artists across the globe. This festival began in the year 1950 by local high school students who created a few snow sculptures and gradually it became a winter festival across Japan. From traditional Japanese themes to international landmarks, the Sapporo Snow Festival has it all! Several activities occur during this event such as ice skating, snow slides, etc. Over a million visitors every year come to Japan during this time to experience this winter gala.

Tourists visit a large snow sculpture called the snow “Star Wars” made by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Sapporo snow festival cooperation group during the 66th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. | Photo Credit: AFP

Vivid Sydney, Australia

One of the most mesmerising and dazzling celebrations of music, light and innovation is held annually in Sydney, Australia known as Vivid Sydney. The festival beautifies Sydney into a vibrant city of lights and creativity at best. Vivid Sydney fosters community engagement as it brings local artists together to participate and showcase cutting-edge tech in visual art. Along with this, the festival also enhances global tourism by drawing international attention and making Sydney stand out as one of the most innovative and dynamic cities in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sydney Opera House is illuminated on June 05, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Vivid Sydney is an annual festival of light, music and ideas, celebrating its 12th year in 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Songkran Festival, Thailand

The Thai New Year festival which is celebrated from 13 to 15 April every year is called Songkran. It is one of the most lively and anticipated festivals in Thailand. Songkran marks the end of the dry season and the beginning of the rainy season. This festival is known for its fun water fights where people of all ages splash water on each other by using buckets, water guns, hoses and even elephants’ trunks. Water has a significant role in the Songkran festival as it symbolises washing away bad luck and sins. From pouring water over Buddha statues in temples to doing charity to playing water fights on the streets, Songkran is one of a kind that brings people together to begin a happy new year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People take part in water battles with elephants as part of celebrations of Songkhran - the Thai new year - in the city of Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok. The Songkhran Festival is marked throughout Thailand with water fights during the days around the new year on April 13. | Photo Credit: AFP

Running of the bulls, Spain

Sounds terrifying but it is one of the thrilling and historic events held annually in Pamplona, Spain. Running of the bulls is a part of San Fermin festival that usually takes place in July every year. The origin of this festival dates back to the 16th Century which involved brave and daring participants running in front of A group of bulls through the streets of the city. This event covers 800 meters distance and is widely popular across the world for its adrenaline rush and risk as participants try to avoid being trampled by the bulls. San Fermin festival also includes parules and traditional music fest making it one of the most vibrant festivals of Spain.

Participants run with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 10, 2024. Each day at 8 am hundreds of people race with six bulls and six steers along a winding 848.6-metre (more than half a mile) course through narrow streets, to the city’s bullring, where eventually the animals will be killed in an evening bullfight or ‘corrida’, during this festival, dating back to medieval times, which also features religious processions, folk dancing, concerts and round-the-clock drinking. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jaisalmer Desert Festival, Rajasthan

Set in the beautiful backdrop of golden sands of the Thar Desert, this annual cultural event is held in February in taisalmer, Rajasthan. The festival features an immersive experience of Rajasthan’s desert communities to its culture. The desert festival has a variety of vibrant events induding camel races, folk dance & music performances, and cultural competitions. It is a major tourist attraction that draws visitors from around the world and fosters a sense of community among the locals. The Jaisalmer Desert Festival is a celebration of Rajasthan’s desert culture, heritage, and traditions, and it serves as an important cultural and economic event for the region.

Bun Festival, Hong Kong

Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong celebrates a unique and fun tradition called the Bun Festival that usually takes place in April or May every year. The origin of this festival goes back in time to traditional Chinese beliefs and to honour the island’s patron deity, Park Tai. Tourists across the world visit during this festival to enjoy the most fun aspect - the bun scrambling competition. In this competition, participants climb bamboo towers covered in buns to collect as many as they can. From elaborate parades to dragon dance, the Bun Festival has it all. It is a beautiful celebration of Hong Kong’s cultural and religious heritage.

Climbers collect mock buns on a tower during a ‘bun-scrambling’ event as part of the Bun Festival on the island of Cheung Chau in Hong Kong at midnight. The Bun Festival, a traditional ritual on the island, is a combination of combination of praying to gods and driving away plague and evil spirits. | Photo Credit: Reuters

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US