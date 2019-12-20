Wishful gifts

I love Christmas! It’s the best time of the year. Cake, presents, holidays and more cake. This year, I decided I shouldn’t just receive presents, but I should give them too! You know, help Santa out and take some of the load off his big, red shoulders. So, after I made MY list of what I wanted for Christmas, I decided to make a list of gifts to hand out to those I love, don’t love and barely tolerate.

Checklist

For my best friend V: A teleporter or floo powder or a cool secret door that would open in his house and when he stepped through it, enter mine! Ever since we moved to our new apartment I hardly see V. We’re in the same school, but not in the same section. Which we agree is an evil conspiracy to keep us apart and the teachers sane. I see him at cricket coaching on the weekends and at snack break sometimes. But it’s not the same. Extra bonus of a secret trap door, I can put the pesky brother in it and hope he gets sucked in to an alternate universe.

For W the dog: A four-legged best friend to keep him company. Everyone needs a best friend, one that you don’t need to gift a secret trap door, to hang out with. This is a purely selfless gift and has nothing to do with the fact that I think W loves the Pesky Brother more than he loves me (Proof: W only chews on my underwear and socks and NOT the PBs.) If we get another dog, that one would love me best and it would all be even.

For the Pesky Brother: What do you give a Pesky Brother? Masking tape so he can seal his mouth shut and not blab all your secrets to everyone on the school bus? Super glue so that he can glue his fingers together and keep his hands off your Lego set? Admission into another school in another country, so teachers aren’t telling me all the time ‘Why aren’t you more like your brother?’

For my arch enemy: I thought I’d gift him a copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People but then I decided to write my own book on the subject which I’m calling Stop Being Horrible to Me. The book is only one page and one line long. A light, holiday read!

For my Physics Teacher: A berth on the first Virgin Galactic trip into outer space! Now, this might be a little out of my budget, but really, I’m ready to save up and send ma’am into orbit. Only because she loves space so much. Seriously. This has nothing to do with the fact that we might have to send her for months of training before she goes on her trip to the moon, meaning that she won’t be there to teach us for a while. Substitute teachers? Okay, let’s send the entire Physics department then!

There! My list is ready. Now, I have to write to Virgin Galactic and beg them to take Physics Ma’am for free! Have a wonderful Christmas friends!