Will the condom ad ban help?

Chaitanya Sharma, Production and Industrial Engineering, III, Delhi Technological University, New Delhi

I welcome this idea from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It should not be seen as an attempt to censor data. It is a conscious effort by the Ministry to recognise the area that affects the psychological health of children. Adolescents, who have access to unrestricted television, might be exposed to condom advertisements. without adult guidance . Regulating condom ads cannot have any negative effects; on the other hand it might have positive outcomes.

Harshit Sharma, Political Science (H), Final Year, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University, New Delhi

Pulling out condom advertisements from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. is an injustice to the cause of sex education. Young people have the right to lead healthy lives, and society has the responsibility to provide them with comprehensive sexual health education. People need to understand the importance of contraceptives and taking such a step at this time will take us no further.

Raina Singh, MA English, I, Doon University, Dehradun

A girl from my school committed suicide recently because she got pregnant. Many children who get involved in sex for the first time are not aware of the necessity to use condoms.

I-pill ads are shown as if they are harmless and an easy substitute for condoms, but the adverse effects like PCOD are not shown in the picture.

If we ban such ads, there would be no scope left for sex-education in our country.

Kunal Chaturvedi, MA in Urban Policy and Governance, I, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

The way the ads were created until now was terribly problematic. I recognise the fact that the ads have to be created to attract customers, but they take a simple contraceptive method to a level where it is portrayed with unnecessary sexuality. However, that does not mean you ban the ads altogether. It would have been a lot better if the government had instead come out with regulatory norms.