Why was NOTA introduced?

What is NOTA?

NOTA, or None Of The Above, is an option on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) that allows voters to register their discontent with available options of candidates. This provision is just a decade old. Until 2013, if people wanted to exercise a similar option, they had to do it under Rule 49-O of Conduct of Elections. However, this involved filling out a form at the polling station, which meant the secrecy guaranteed to the voter was compromised.

Hence, in 2013, a civil rights organisation called PUCL moved the Supreme Court with a writ petition, demanding for the inclusion of a NOTA option in the electoral process.

The court then directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to include the NOTA option on ballot papers and electronic voting machines (EVMs) for elections to the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India’s Parliament) and the respective State Assemblies.

You may wonder why this option is important. Can’t the disinterested voters simply abstain from voting? Well, the Supreme Court and advocates for NOTA have valid points to disagree. One, all those abstaining from voting do not necessarily disapprove of or reject the candidates in the fray. They could not be voting for a variety of reasons. NOTA, on the other hand, helps make the disapproval loud and clear.

The disapproval could be due to a variety of reasons such as, the voters demands not being heard, all candidates having criminal records or charges of financial misdemeanour, etc. Two, using NOTA instead of abstaining from elections ensures there is no misuse of votes or fraudulent voting.

The NOTA option was first implemented in the 2013 legislative assembly elections held in four States- Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh and the union territory of Delhi.

Does NOTA make a difference?

The jury is out on this. Experts and voters are highly divided on the merits and demerits of NOTA. In a recent media interview, former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that in the present situation, NOTA has only symbolic significance and cannot have an impact on the election result of any seat. “In an election, if 99 votes out of 100 go to NOTA and a candidate gets only one vote, still the candidate, and not NOTA, will be declared the winner,” he said.

In April this year, motivational speaker Shiv Khera petitioned the Supreme Court asking for the ECI to treat NOTA as a fictional character, and establish guidelines for conducting re-elections in constituencies where NOTA garners a majority. The court has issued a notice to the ECI seeking its response on the matter.

Regardless, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), NOTA has secured over 1.29 crore votes in the state assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections combined in the last five years. Overall in different state and general elections, votes polled on NOTA have been between .5 per cent to 1.5per cent, according to data compiled by the ADR.

Is NOTA a Constitutional Right or Duty?

The camps are divided on this too. Here’s what they say:

NOTA as a Constitutional right: Advocates of NOTA argue that they believe it represents a basic constitutional right for voters. It allows people to take part in elections by giving them a real way to reject candidates they don’t like. Essentially, NOTA lets citizens voice their dissatisfaction and pushes political parties to offer better candidates.

Constitutional duty to elect representatives: On the other hand, critics of NOTA contend that it may undermine the constitutional duty of citizens to elect representatives. Unlike casting a vote for a specific candidate, choosing NOTA does not directly contribute to the selection of an elected official. Some argue that by opting for NOTA, voters are abstaining from fulfilling their responsibility to elect representatives who will govern on their behalf.

“Some people argue that the implementation of NOTA will drive up election expenses. But a tainted candidate who indulges in corruption and malpractices is a greater cost for the country. It is only the desire to continue in power and the greed for money that take prominence over values.”Sanjay ParikhSupreme Court advocate (2013)

“NOTA has made no difference as far as criminality is concerned, in fact the number of candidates with criminal cases has increased....Unfortunately, it turned out to be a “toothless tiger.” It merely provided a platform to express dissent or one’s anger for political parties to take note and nothing more. ”Major General (Retd.) Anil VermaHead of ADR

