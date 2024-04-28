Why do penguins move in groups?

April 28, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Penguins, as we all know, are large, flightless birds. Though they inhabit several parts of the Southern Hemisphere, only two of its 18 different species are found in Antarctica, the southernmost continent on our planet. They are the Emperor and Adelie penguins. Emperor is the largest member of the species.

Standing tall with black and white plumage, these penguins have delicate golden patches adorning their chest and a dense double layer of feathers – about 70 feathers per square inch. They have large fat reserves and, proportionally, smaller beaks and flippers compared to other penguins.

They are known to be excellent swimmers and, probably, is the only species to never set foot on land as their colonies are on the sea ice. While their physical structure and feathers act as a shield against the cold, these penguins’ ability to withstand the storming Antarctic cold makes them a fascinating study.

Fascinating behaviour

When temperature dips as low as - 50 degrees Celsius, Emperor penguins pack themselves into large groups. They try to stick as physically close together as possible. They move from one place to another as a pack, sticking together, shuffling themselves so that every one of them get a turn to stay in the warm centre of the pack.

This strategy, adopted by penguins to beat the freezing weather, is called ‘huddling’. Scientists have been studying huddling for years using remote sensing techniques. Their studies found that penguins observe huddling primarily for warmth and not for protection against predators.

Since penguins do not build nests, male Emperor penguins, who are tasked with incubating the eggs, have to fast for long durations that can extend up to four months. Therefore, during the breeding season, conserving body heat becomes a challenge for penguins, especially without food. Huddles come to the rescue in such situations.

How it works?

While huddling, penguins move very slowly, taking tiny steps, as much as 5-10 cm every 30 to 60 seconds. The movement is highly coordinated, with every turn and curve being followed by all members of the group. The wind speed and direction can affect the movement of the huddle.

With an amoeba-like shape, their movement is similar to how a sound wave travels across fluids. Huddles can be held for several hours or some can last for just 10 minutes, depending on the weather conditions and the food they have consumed.

Due to the building up of heat by the bodies, the temperature inside these huddles can go up to 21 degrees Celsius when the weather outside is around -50 degrees Celsius. It might take just one penguin to break the chain, usually unable to withhold the heat. Some penguins can even eat snow after coming out of a huddle.

