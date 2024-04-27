Why are chips packets filled with air?

April 27, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Potato chips are a universal favourite. They are one of the highest selling packaged snacks in the world. It is a fun activity for most of us to burst the big packet of chips for the loud pop. But aren’t we all dismayed at the amount of air that is filled in the packet? We generally believe that the company’s manufacturing these chips are trying to scam us by filling the bag with fewer chips and the majority by air. However, that is not the case.

But there is a scientific reason behind why companies choose to do so. Also, the packets are not filled with just air. The gas present inside these packets is actually nitrogen and this process of filling the packets with nitrogen gas is often referred to as Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP).

Why nitrogen?

Chips are very fragile and are susceptible to breakage easily. Moisture can be the biggest enemy of potato chips as it can make them soggy. The oxygen present in the air can get mixed with water vapour and other particles and brings in moisture. It also instigates bacteria to thrive, reducing the chips’ shelf life. Whereas, nitrogen is quite a dormant gas, unlike oxygen. It is colourless, odourless and flavourless gas and doesn’t necessarily change the taste of the chips. Nitrogen also doesn’t allow any bacteria to grow and helps in keeping the chips intact and crispy.

When did it all begin?

After the modern invention of potato peeler by the company Lays in the 1920s, the potato production grew in leaps. In 1926 an entrepreneur Laura Scudder came up with an idea of packaging the chips in sealed bags made from wax paper which were stapled in the ends. Later came the cellophane and glassine bags followed by cracker barrels and tins, which were delivered by horse-wagons. These forms of packaging either made the chips get crushed and crumbled or become stale.

The 1980s and 1990s had many inventions from the micro-processor controlling machines to optical sorting technology which helped in removing defective products. To improve the shelf life and retain more freshness, companies discovered that nitrogen acted as a ‘cushion’ during the shipping and transportation processes making every chip to be fresh and crisp. A technique known as gas flushing was developed where oxygen was removed, and high-quality nitrogen was inserted in the sealed packets.

Fun facts

Each packet of Lays has 85% nitrogen, Bingo Mad Angles and Uncle Chips packets include 75% nitrogen, and Taka Tak, and Kurkure are filled with 30% and 20 % nitrogen respectively.