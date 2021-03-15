Who reduced the river to a trickle? The animals in the jungle decide to find out

15 March 2021 16:42 IST

When Jack and his friends saw the state the river was in, they knew they needed to act...

Jack, the jackal, yawned and stretched. The sun was up. “Ugh! Summer again. Hot days and hot nights…”

He rolled in the grass, did a couple of touch toes, turned his neck right and left, flexed his paws and set off at a brisk trot, singing as he went:

“To the river, to the river,/I will go…/I will swim, I will float,/I will have you know/That water is…”

Gogol, the gaur, peeked over a bush and said, “Bright and chirpy, are we?”

“Come along, Gogol. Let’s go to the river for a dip and a swim. Look lively now.”

Gogol smiled. He loved Jack’s energy. He ambled along behind him. Suddenly, Gogol heard a scream and rushed forward, his hooves slipping and sliding towards the banks.

A nasty surprise

“What’s the matter, Jack?” he asked. Humans had a nasty habit of setting traps and Gogol was worried Jack had his leg in one of them.

“Look at this!” said Jack, pointing to the river. “Just take a look at this.”

Gogol looked at the river and was surprised to find that it had shrunk to half its size … overnight! Monkey, also a regular morning visitor, swung by. “Oh my goodness! Whatever has happened to our river?” she exclaimed.

“Darling, what worries you so early in the morning?” said Wolfie’s smooth, smarmy voice. Monkey shuddered and clambered back up the tree.

By afternoon, the water in the river had reduced to a trickle. The animals stood on the banks and wondered what had happened. Just then, they heard Monkey’s lively call. She was approaching them at great speed, swinging from tree to tree and shouting. “Looks like Monkey has news,” remarked Jack.

“You are not going to believe this. I went upstream to investigate. I was so sure that the humans had done something. Imagine my surprise when I saw a family of rat-like creatures…but with big heads, and sharp incisors, damming up our river.”

“Rat-like?” sniggered Wolfie. “Darling, are you sure your eyes are fine?”

Monkey ignored him and continued. “They were strange creatures. Their front feet are like hands and their back feet are webbed. When I confronted them and asked what they thought they were doing, they said this was necessary for their survival.”

“What about our survival, darling?” drawled Wolfie.

“You wouldn’t stand much of a chance if I had my way,” muttered Monkey.

“Er…um…” said Gogol. “Monkey, I think you are talking about beavers. Yes, they do build dams with branches of trees, vegetation, rocks and mud. They live in shelters called lodges, to be safe from predators…”

“We need to talk to them,” said Jack.

So a deputation went to meet the beavers. There was a whole colony awaiting their arrival. Initially, the beavers were hostile and came at them with branches that they could hardly carry. But the Jungle deputation managed to disarm them and get them talking.

Learn to share

Gogol looked at the lovely pool the beavers had made for themselves. He saw several young beavers eagerly swimming laps, shouting and playing catch. “I know you cannot live without water. But, neither can we. All of us need it, and this is our only source. We must learn to share…” he said.

On hearing this, the beavers huddled together and growled and moaned. Finally, the biggest one came forward and said, “We will dismantle our dam. But we have one condition: that you allow us to shift our lodges downstream. Looks like you guys have a good set-up there.”

The deputation returned, satisfied. That night, the water in the river was restored. The animals gathered on the banks and cheered, as the river resumed its journey.

Then they heard the noise. It seemed to be coming closer. There were distinctive barks, growls and grunts. The noise grew louder and louder. Amazed, the animals watched. As the moonlight gleamed on the water surface, the river seemed to come to life. It danced and jumped, shivered and shuddered.

As it drew closer, Monkey shouted, “Oh goodness, the beavers are coming! The beavers are coming!”

“How many?” asked Jack.

“I counted 50 and then lost track…Looks like a big colony,” said Gogol.

Whatever next?

The animals went home, wondering if they had got the bad end of the bargain after all. The next morning, they woke up to yet another surprise. The banks of the river were overflowing. The eager beavers had been busy all night. They had built their dam and flooded the plain.

Jack had had enough. He decided to give the beavers a talking to. “Listen, Beavers, all of us in this forest need the river. Water is an important part of our life…just like it is for you. We need to learn to share our resources.”

“But it’s not all bad, guys,” said Gogol. “These beaver dams prevent erosion and raise the water table, so the water does get purified…”

Monkey said, “But, we need water to drink, bathe, cook…whatever.”

“Oh darling, do you cook?” said Wolfie. “I’d love to visit…”