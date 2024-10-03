Mozambique is a country in southeastern Africa. Its neighbours are Tanzania in the north, South Africa and Eswatini in the south and southwest, Zimbabwe in the west, and Zambia and Malawi in the northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country has a long coastline along the Indian Ocean, making it home to some of the best natural harbours in Africa. Its waterways and rivers make it a vital gateway for its landlocked neighbours. A former Portuguese colony, Mozambique gained independence in 1975. Its capital is Maputo and its currency the Mozambican Metical.

Landform

The long coastline in the east is dotted with lagoons, coral reefs and islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the central part flows the Zambezi River, which roughly divides the country into two topographic regions.

The land gently rises from east to west, culminating in a mountainous region in the northwest.

The highest point is Mount Binga which is part of the Chimoio highlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Malawi, located between Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania, is one of the African Great Lakes.

People

With around 45% of the people younger than 15 years, Mozambique has a rapidly growing youthful population. The country has a high poverty rate and among the world’s highest birth rates, averaging around five children per woman. There is a mosaic of ethnic groups, including the Makua, Tsonga, Makonde, Shangaan, Shona, Sena, and the Ndau. Though the official language is Portuguese, the majority of the people speak various indigenous languages, of which there are over 40.

Cuisine

The culinary scene features a blend of Portuguese influences and local flavours. What’s more, there’s direct access to fresh seafood right from the warm waters of the Indian Ocean. The staple food for most people is Xima, a thick porridge made from corn flour. Other popular dishes include Paõ (bread rolls), Matapa (stew made with cassava leaves), and Mucapata (a starchy side dish). Did you know that the world-famous piri-piri sauce, made from the spicy African Bird’s-Eye chili pepper, originated here?

Wildlife

With a blend of mountains, coasts, forests and savannahs, Mozambique is a haven for zebras, elephants, lions, baboons, water buffalo, giraffes, crocodiles, hippos, snakes, whales, dolphins, dugongs and more. The country has several National Parks and Reserves, housing a range of species.

Did you know?

Mozambique is the only country in the world featuring an AK-47 rifle on its national flag.

It is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events.

It is the only one-word country in the world that has all five vowels.

The country was a major filming location for the 2006 movie Blood Diamond starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.