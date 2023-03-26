Where there is a will

March 26, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Mahesh studied in Std. VIII. His father was a farmer but they were not poor. Their farm provided for their daily needs. The cows gave them abundant milk, some of which was converted into curd, paneer, and ghee, and later sold at a friend’s shop. A sunken area near the canal had huge fish during the monsoon. Mahesh had blocked their re-entry back into the canal with a wire mesh. His father refused to sell the fish. “They are a gift from Mother Annapoorna,” he said.

Big plans

Mahesh’s father wanted him to qualify for a permanent sarkari job, as he would then get a pension on retirement. Mahesh, however, planned to make their farm more lucrative. He had three older sisters. Sudha, who worked in a mall, knew about her brother’s future plans. She wanted him to pursue his graduation and then choose his career.

“I am getting five chicks,” confided Mahesh. “I sold a big fish to Sharma uncle, the one who has a big poultry farm.”

“I will not look after them!” retorted Sudha. “Nor will I chase away the cat, the big rats and the dog and the owl!”

“The chicks are my pets,” said Mahesh. “I will take good care of them.”

True to his words, Mahesh fed his chicks all types of food: waste grains, germinated seeds, drumstick leaves, insects, worms, and more. He never gave them food that they had once rejected. He kept his fluffy pets in a huge mesh container that his father used to collect vegetables from the field. Mahesh had turned one upside down to house his chickens.

Once when the cat and dog came near his pets, Mahesh turned the hose on them. Doused by a stream of cold water, the cat and dog never came near the chicken house again. Every rat the cat caught earned her an extra bowl of milk and a fish.

“The dog is jealous,” said Sudha.

“He can chase away the owl,” replied Mahesh. “He is a kaamchor!”

Reaping success

Soon the chicks grew into big hens. On the day of Holi, Mahesh came up to Sudha and showed her ₹250. “I sold my hens!” he said proudly. “I plan to also sell some fish today. I have been feeding them too. Ma Lakshmi ki den hai (they are a gift from goddess Lakshmi).”

“Do we use them in biryani?” asked Sudha.

“I’ll tell you on Holi!” promised her brother.

Holi came. Mahesh now had two notes of ₹500. Sudha looked at her younger brother in amazement. He was a good businessman. She put the cash he had earned into his savings bank account. She now wanted him to do his graduation in Agriculture.

“When the time comes, you have to persuade father,” said Sudha. “You can do poultry farming/mushroom cultivation, and rear fish and shrimp. Communicate your ideas effectively to him, prove that what you will learn will help increase our farm output, and provide enough for us. The surplus stock can be sold in the market. You have shown you are market-savvy.”