Where the past comes alive

“What’s the Peranakan Museum? I thought we are going to the Ice Cream Museum today.” Taran was in Singapore for the summer holidays and was enjoying the sights.

“I’m sure you will enjoy it. It’s a cool place,” said Amma as she got off the metro rail. Taran was sceptical. He was looking forward to the kitschy Ice Cream Museum and eating ice cream till he burst. Now that was cool in his opinion. But he knew better than to say anything, otherwise both his parents would begin chanting, “You need to be open to new experiences!”

The walk to the Peranakan Museum was nice. Churches, high end shops, hotels and tall buildings all side by side. It was a hot day and he kept his cap on and followed his mother’s yellow umbrella.

Enchanting fusion

“Here we are!” she exclaimed and began taking pictures of the outside of the museum from all angles. It was a light mint green heritage building.

Taran squinted against the sun, and asked, “What does Peranakan mean?”

“That’s what we are here to find out, little man,” pointed out Appa.

It felt nice to be back in the AC. As Amma bought the tickets, Taran looked around at the small but beautiful museum.

The first section of the museum answered his question. There were photos and video interviews of what it meant to be Peranakan. Taran learnt that Singapore and most of South East Asia saw traders from different parts of the world — China, India, Middle East, and Europe. Some traders married locals in Singapore and Malaysia and decided to settle here. Indian traders from Tamil Nadu — the Chettiars were also called ‘Chettis’ or ‘Chittis’. So, when cultures mixed what emerged was the Peranakan culture. The word ‘Peranakan’ simply means born here.

“Look Amma, the furniture looks a bit like what is in Thatha’s house.” Amma nodded. She was particularly impressed with a gold waist band and the intricate designed batik fabric. “So similar, yet so unique,” she noted.

“That’s what happens when cultures mix. Everything only gets better,” said Appa.

There was a large video screen where you could check how a traditional dress looks on you. They all took turns. “Appa! Amma! You look dashing and dynamic,” laughed Taran borrowing a favourite phrase of his Thatha.

The family took its time admiring all the exhibits. They looked at some dainty beaded embroidered shoes in different designs and learnt they were called “kasot menak”. Each pair was hand made and took months to complete.

After the tour they walked about a bit and took in the architecture. Some of the neighbourhood walls had some lovely murals painted. They decided to go in a traditional tearoom.

“When cultures mix, do both cultures survive equally? Or does one die out eventually?”

Appa pondered on this while sipping his tea. “Well, firstly there is no single culture. Everything we call ‘our culture’ is indeed an amalgamation. And unfortunately, most traditional cultures are under threat and so is the Peranakan culture. For instance, how many people wear those dainty shoes? Everyone wears sneakers these days.”

Taran was quiet. “Amma, why don’t you buy a pair of ‘kasot menak’?

“I think that’s a great idea. And after that — The Museum of Ice Cream.”

“We concur!” said Appa in his best robot voice.

