Where is grandma?

April 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

“Sid, where is your father?”

Sid’s mother put the grocery bags down and repeated her question. Handing her a bottle of hand sanitiser, a confused Sid said, “I am not sure, Mommy. Daddy left with Grandma over an hour ago.”

His mother pulled out her phone and called her husband. Sid’s grandmother had arrived just a week ago. She enjoyed living in a village with her daughter for company but came to visit her grandson often.

“Mommy, we see Aunt Shilpa and Uncle Ajit every week when we chat with them,” Sid would often wonder when his grandmother called them on the landline every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

A connected life

Growing up in a big city, Sid couldn’t imagine life without smartphones, computers, and tablets. Even his parents would get upset if something didn’t work or if the Internet connection gave them trouble.

As Daddy admitted, “Yes, my boy. We didn’t grow up with these smart things but, somehow, life without them seems impossible now.”

Sid was glad that his parents knew how to do things like set up a video call for him and his cousins. Although Mommy didn’t let him use any device during the week, Sid had no complaints. He had plenty of books to read and homework to do. Sid’s daydreaming ended because his mother was shouting into her phone. It sounded like Grandma was missing.

“Don’t worry! I will find her. She must be looking for me and our car,” Sid’s father said, promising to bring his mother home by dinner.

Sitting down to finish his Maths assignment, Sid had an idea. He found his mother staring at her phone. The screen had a picture of little Sid wearing the first kurta that his grandmother had gifted him. It didn’t fit him now, but he liked to see it.

“Mommy, did Daddy check the doctor’s chamber?”

His mom nodded.

“Did he check the sweet shop in the same street?”

“Yes, Sid. Your father has checked every possible place.”

By now Sid was both worried and cross. He reminded his mother that he had asked his grandmother to carry a mobile phone.

“What can we do if she refuses to use one, child?”

She was right; Grandma was stubborn. Even her own son and daughter couldn’t convince her to carry a phone for emergencies. Today, Sid was going to teach his grandmother how to make and receive calls. He would feed important numbers into the speed dial list to make things easier.

A safe return

However, Sid was unhappy because he couldn’t believe that his dad hadn’t thought of all this happening. Whenever one was alone, a mobile phone was important. What if his grandmother was lost in an unfamiliar place?

Suddenly, the doorbell rang. Sid and his mother ran to see who was at the door.

There stood Grandma. Both hugged her until something in Grandma’s handbag began to make a noise like ducks quacking. Taking out a new mobile from the bag, Grandma grinned. A young woman at the doctor’s office had taken her to a shop. Thankfully, Grandma had enough money with her to buy a simple “unsmart” phone, as she called it.

When Sid’s father came home, he wanted to call the police. His mother called his mobile phone from the other room.

“Where are you, Ma?”

With a twinkle in her eyes, she walked back to the room. Father was stunned. Sid and his mother told him the whole story. Before he could say anything to his mother for wandering around, Grandma called out, “Who’s going to teach me how to order an ice cream?”

“Me!” replied a happy Sid.